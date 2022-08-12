i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.00 million-$317.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.26 million.

i3 Verticals Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $30.26.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $78.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 102.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $208,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $225,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Featured Articles

