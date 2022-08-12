IAA (NYSE:IAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.48 million. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. IAA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

IAA opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25. IAA has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAA. Guggenheim upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in IAA by 3,639.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,988 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IAA during the 1st quarter valued at about $913,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in IAA by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in IAA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

