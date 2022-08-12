IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IAC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.04. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after buying an additional 71,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

