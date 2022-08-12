IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at Cowen

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.95. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $158.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.04.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

