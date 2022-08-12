IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at Cowen

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
IAC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.33.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Down 0.2 %
IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.95. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $158.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Trading of IAC/InterActiveCorp
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.