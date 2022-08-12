Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Ichor updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$1.11 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.85-1.11 EPS.

Ichor Price Performance

Ichor stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ichor has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69.

Get Ichor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ichor by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ichor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.