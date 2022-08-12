Ideaology (IDEA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $284,002.00

Ideaology (IDEA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $473,941.31 and $284,002.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,195.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00038113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00127869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00066462 BTC.

About Ideaology

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.

Ideaology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

