Idena Hits Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Idena has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $106,141.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Idena has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038738 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 88,438,497 coins and its circulating supply is 61,553,848 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Idena is idena.io.

Buying and Selling Idena

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

