Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Short Interest Update

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 271,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,850.0 days.

Iida Group Stock Performance

Shares of Iida Group stock remained flat at 15.62 during trading on Friday. Iida Group has a 1-year low of 14.63 and a 1-year high of 15.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 16.17.

About Iida Group

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction, real estate brokerage, laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing, manufacture and sale of window glasses, resort operation, travel agency, finance and insurance, housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

