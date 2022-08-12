Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Short Interest Update

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 271,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,850.0 days.
Iida Group Stock Performance
Shares of Iida Group stock remained flat at 15.62 during trading on Friday. Iida Group has a 1-year low of 14.63 and a 1-year high of 15.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 16.17.
About Iida Group
