Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Lifted by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $744,840,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.7 %

ITW traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,331. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

