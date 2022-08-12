Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $220.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ILMN. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.27.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN traded down $20.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.41. The stock had a trading volume of 134,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,951. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.09. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

