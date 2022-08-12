Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN traded down $20.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,951. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.