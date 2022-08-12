Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-$2.90 EPS.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $227.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.45.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

