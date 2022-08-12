Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) PT Lowered to $35.00

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Aegis from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IMUX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of IMUX opened at $4.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.10. Immunic has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Immunic by 9,936.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,832 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Immunic by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after buying an additional 990,043 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunic by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 70,003 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Immunic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

