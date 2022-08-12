Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

