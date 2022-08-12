Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Lowered to C$84.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.55.
Imperial Oil Stock Up 4.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Featured Articles
