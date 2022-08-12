Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Lowered to C$84.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.55.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 166.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.