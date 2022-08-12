IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Short Interest Update

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of IN8bio by 87.5% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 40,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INAB opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.09 and a quick ratio of 16.09. IN8bio has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

IN8bio ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

