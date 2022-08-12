Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth about $2,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

