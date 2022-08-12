INDUS (ETR:INH) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of INDUS in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on shares of INDUS in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

INDUS Stock Down 1.3 %

INH stock opened at €23.35 ($23.83) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.48. INDUS has a 52 week low of €20.90 ($21.33) and a 52 week high of €37.40 ($38.16). The company has a market capitalization of $628.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20.

INDUS Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

