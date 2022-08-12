Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

INBX opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.24. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,575.91% and a negative return on equity of 430.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $686,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,192,045.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,091,638.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

