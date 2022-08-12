Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Price Up 55.8% This Week

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 55.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $859,267.93 and $379,489.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innovation Blockchain Payment should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the exchanges listed above.

