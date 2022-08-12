Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Innovative Food Stock Performance

IVFH traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 3,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,989. Innovative Food has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

