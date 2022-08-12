Insider Buying: Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Buys 8,600 Shares of Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Director Walter Coles Jr. bought 8,600 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,178.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 745,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,389,097.40.

Walter Coles Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Walter Coles Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,676.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Walter Coles Jr. bought 3,700 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,010.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Walter Coles Jr. bought 9,100 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,337.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Walter Coles Jr. purchased 6,400 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$44,992.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Walter Coles Jr. bought 10,640 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.02 per share, with a total value of C$64,052.80.

On Monday, July 11th, Walter Coles Jr. purchased 9,800 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.37 per share, with a total value of C$62,426.00.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of CVE:SKE traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.62. The company had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SKE shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.