Insider Buying: Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Buys 8,600 Shares of Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Director Walter Coles Jr. bought 8,600 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,178.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 745,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,389,097.40.
Walter Coles Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, Walter Coles Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,676.00.
- On Friday, August 5th, Walter Coles Jr. bought 3,700 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,010.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Walter Coles Jr. bought 9,100 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,337.00.
- On Friday, July 29th, Walter Coles Jr. purchased 6,400 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$44,992.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Walter Coles Jr. bought 10,640 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.02 per share, with a total value of C$64,052.80.
- On Monday, July 11th, Walter Coles Jr. purchased 9,800 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.37 per share, with a total value of C$62,426.00.
Shares of CVE:SKE traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.62. The company had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.
