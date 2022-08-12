Insider Buying: TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) Insider Acquires A$164,000.00 in Stock

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Rating) insider Graeme Campbell acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$164,000.00 ($114,685.31).

TerraCom Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.08.

TerraCom Company Profile

TerraCom Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and production of coal in Australia and South Africa. It explores for hard and soft coking, thermal, and PCI coal. The company holds interests in the Northern Galilee project comprising the Hughenden and the Pentland properties covering an area of approximately 2,492 square kilometers, as well as the Clyde Park project that covers an area of approximately 132 square kilometers located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; the Blair Athol Coal Mine project; and the Springsure project covering an area of approximately 1,178 square kilometers situated in the Central-Western Bowen basin coal mining district, Queensland.

