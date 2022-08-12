Insider Buying: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 230,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,147.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of WBD opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
