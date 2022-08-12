Insider Buying: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 230,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,147.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

