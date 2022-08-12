Insider Buying: Xantippe Resources Limited (ASX:XTC) Insider Buys 6,944,445 Shares of Stock

Xantippe Resources Limited (ASX:XTC – Get Rating) insider Richard Henning acquired 6,944,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,722.23 ($24,281.28).
Richard Henning also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 7th, Richard Henning 15,000,000 shares of Xantippe Resources stock.
- On Monday, June 13th, Richard Henning 3,000,000 shares of Xantippe Resources stock.
