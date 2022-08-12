Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Major Shareholder Sells 11,337,500 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:AGL traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.39. 7,130,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,478. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 1.76. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $38.47.
agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of agilon health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.
