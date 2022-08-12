Insider Selling: Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Director Sells 2,017 Shares of Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $64.84. 176,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,659. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACA. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 492.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth $40,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.