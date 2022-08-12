Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BOKF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.05. 1,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,860. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,306,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

