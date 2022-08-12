Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Friday, July 22nd, Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.86. 10,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,403. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.87 and its 200 day moving average is $226.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after acquiring an additional 535,742 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in ResMed by 10.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in ResMed by 17.2% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in ResMed by 67.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 14.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.