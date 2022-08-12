Insider Selling: Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) CEO Sells 195,890 Shares of Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,459,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,665,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE ROL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.
Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.
