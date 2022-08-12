Insider Selling: Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) CEO Sells 195,890 Shares of Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,459,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,665,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ROL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 42.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215,395 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 169.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,504 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 609.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3,669.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,722,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

