Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.45% of Insight Enterprises worth $91,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 351.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $92.77 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average of $97.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.51 per share, with a total value of $3,980,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,480,159.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 218,883 shares of company stock valued at $21,398,789. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

About Insight Enterprises



IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

