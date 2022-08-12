Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.75 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITRG. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Integra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
Integra Resources Stock Down 6.4 %
ITRG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
