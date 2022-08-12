Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.75 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITRG. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Integra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Integra Resources Stock Down 6.4 %

ITRG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Integra Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRG. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Integra Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,014,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Integra Resources by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

