Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 138,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 47.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 513,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 25.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,284,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 264,060 shares during the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

