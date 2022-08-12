Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IAS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of IAS opened at $10.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 37.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

