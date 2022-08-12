Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Intellicheck Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE IDN opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

