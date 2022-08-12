Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the July 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,511. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

