Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the July 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,511. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.60.
Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Company Profile
