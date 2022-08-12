Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.36.

ICPT stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 156,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

