International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) Stock Price Up 17.9%

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNMD – Get Rating) shares rose 17.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

International Monetary Systems Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

About International Monetary Systems

(Get Rating)

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Monetary Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Monetary Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.