InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Up 46.6% in July

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 825,300 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the July 15th total of 562,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,375.5 days.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $14.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on IIPZF shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

