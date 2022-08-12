inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.00 million-$31.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.80 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

inTEST Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 34,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Featured Articles

