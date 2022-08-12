Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Nostrand Robert L. Van Sells 30,000 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $3.45 on Friday, reaching $53.57. 1,478,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,619. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.16). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,502,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $76,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $56,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

