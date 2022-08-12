Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 534.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $467,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,023 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,308. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

