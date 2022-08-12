Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMT traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

