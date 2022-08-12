Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Raised by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.75. The stock had a trading volume of 89,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,318. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $69.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25.

