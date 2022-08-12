Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD):

8/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

8/3/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $130.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $85.00.

7/19/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $99.00.

7/14/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

7/13/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $160.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $97.00.

6/29/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,685,016. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.59. The company has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $777,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

