Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC):

7/29/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $104.00 to $96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

7/25/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $100.00.

7/22/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $107.00.

7/21/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $109.00 to $96.00.

7/6/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $111.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.08. 6,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,619. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $105.56.

Get Wintrust Financial Co alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.