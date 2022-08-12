Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC):

  • 7/29/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $104.00 to $96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/27/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.
  • 7/25/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $100.00.
  • 7/22/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $107.00.
  • 7/21/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/11/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $109.00 to $96.00.
  • 7/6/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/29/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $111.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.08. 6,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,619. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

