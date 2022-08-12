Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CAE (CAE)

CAE (TSE: CAE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/11/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$36.00.

8/11/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.60 to C$37.50.

6/23/2022 – CAE is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

CAE Stock Performance

CAE traded up C$0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$27.56. 928,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,436. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.95. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of C$25.53 and a 12 month high of C$42.43. The stock has a market cap of C$8.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$948.15 million. Analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

