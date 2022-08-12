IOI Token (IOI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $927,933.00

IOI Token (IOI) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. One IOI Token coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOI Token has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $927,933.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOI Token has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,827.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00039333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00127288 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00067908 BTC.

IOI Token Profile

IOI Token (CRYPTO:IOI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOI Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more. “

