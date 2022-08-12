IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Cut to $165.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.43.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.15.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

