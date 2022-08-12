IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.51. 168,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,847. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

